On March 20, Area 32 Special Olympics Coordinator Christy Thacker held an Easter Egg Hunt for special needs individuals at the Rogersville Park. Approximately 60 special needs children and adults with their caregivers attended the event on a beautiful Sunday afternoon. Overall there were approximately 150 people in attendance. Over 400 eggs were hidden for groups to search out during each group’s time slot. Gifts were provided through sponsorship by Food City and Council 8860. Every special needs attendee received a gift and refreshments.
