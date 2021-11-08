A Church Hill man accused of slashing his wife’s arm with a knife last week was charged with aggravated domestic assault after deputies tasered him twice without affect and then arrested him at gunpoint.
On the night of Nov. 2 HCSO Deputy Isaac Hutchins reportedly observed a red Chevy Equinox spinning its tires up a hill through a mobile home park on Isaac Avenue in Church Hill.
A short time later Hawkins County Central Dispatch received a complaint that the Equinox had almost struck a neighbor and several vehicles.
Hutchins later located the vehicle and its driver, Michael David Grant, 38, 2100 Isaac Lane, Church Hill, at the Price Less grocery store parking lot in Allandale.
At that time the alleged slashing hadn’t been reported.
Hutchins stated in his report that he asked Grant what was going on, at which time Grant became belligerent by yelling and screaming.
“Mr. Grant kept reaching beside his seat where I observed large knife in plain view,” Hutchins said.
It took several commands for Grant to exit the vehicle, at which time Grant allegedly threw his drivers license at Hutchins, almost hitting him in the face while screaming profanity.
Hutchins said Grant also kept reaching behind his back, acting aggressive, and refusing to obey commands.
When Grant was advised he was under arrest for disorderly conduct he continued being aggressive, balled up his fist, and stepped toward Hutchins. Hutchins then hit Grant with a taser, which had no affect on Grant who pulled the prongs out of his chest and stomach.
Deputy Casey Carter had responded to assist, and hit Grant with his taser as well, but Grant again pulled out the prongs and threw them at the deputies.
“At this time I pulled out my departmental Glock 21 and gave commands for him to turn around and show me his hands, due to not knowing if he had any weapons on him,” Hutchins said. “After several minutes Mr. Grant complied and was placed under arrest.”
The landlord the called 911 to report that Grant had “stabbed his wife”.
The wife told deputies that during an argument Grant had slashed the back of her arm with a curved knife. Hutchins observed a large cut on the back of the wife’s left arm, and she was treated at the Holston Valley Medical Center.
Aside from the felony assault charge Grant was also charged with disorderly conduct, reckless driving and resisting arrest.
He was being held on $5,000 bonding pending a preliminary hearing in Sessions Court that was set for this past Monday afternoon.