During an interview, you will likely be asked questions that catch you off guard. Instead of answering with short answers, prepare to discuss portions of your job history with stories.
It’s a quality skill to master and can make the interview process more comfortable.
While it may feel awkward to brag about your career accomplishments during an interview, it’s what a hiring manager wants to hear. However, how you do it can make or break how they feel about you as a candidate. If you’re unfamiliar with the STAR — or situation, task, action, result — format, you should become accustomed to how it works and its impact during your job hunt.
What is the STAR Format?
To stand out during a meeting with a hiring manager, how you answer behavioral interview questions can make a difference. A STAR response should contain a desirable trait or skill when describing a professional experience.
According to experts at Balance Career, here are a few things an interviewer will be listening for in your answers.
• Problem-solving skills and analytical ability;
• Creativity and perseverance through failure; and
• Teamwork orientation and quantitative skills.
Here is how you should use the STAR format when answering behavioral questions.
Situation
Explain in detail a challenge you faced at work. This could be a time you spent working in a group or were involved in conflict between coworkers.
Task
Describe the role you played during the situation. Were you in charge of meeting deadlines during the group project or responsible for diffusing a conflict?
Action
Now you should explain the steps you took to resolve the challenges you faced.
Make sure to discuss your role rather than an outside influence like another peer or manager.
The action step should showcase your skills to manage trying situations.
Result
Now, include how the final results generated through your situation, task and action demonstration. This should highlight a positive outcome by showcasing what you accomplished.
Utilize During Interview
It’s impossible to know which behavioral question an interviewer will ask, so practice the STAR method beforehand. Make a list of your qualifications, skills or experiences as they relate to a job posting. Practice incorporating a STAR explanation into common interview questions that are likely to come up during the interview.