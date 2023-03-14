Bradin MInton

Volunteer point guard reverses direction to drive past Fulton's Marcellus Jackson in the TSSAA state quarterfinals on Monday at MTSU's Murphy Center.

MURFREESBORO — Knox Fulton came to Murfreesboro with a chip on its shoulder and dominated the boards to end Volunteer’s first-ever state tournament appearance 69-55 in Tuesday's BlueCross Basketball Championships Class 3A quarterfinals at the Murphy Center.

