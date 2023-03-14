MURFREESBORO — Knox Fulton came to Murfreesboro with a chip on its shoulder and dominated the boards to end Volunteer’s first-ever state tournament appearance 69-55 in Tuesday's BlueCross Basketball Championships Class 3A quarterfinals at the Murphy Center.
“This is something we haven’t ever done. I think coming in and having this whole atmosphere is a little different. It’s something Fulton is obviously used to. Once we settled down and played ball, I thought we gave them a respectable game,” said Volunteer coach Zac Crawford.
The loss closes the door on the careers of five Volunteer seniors, who have rewritten the record books and set a new standard for the boys’ basketball program in Church Hill.
“People had little faith in us a few years ago. These guys have come in and changed the culture of the team, program, school and community,” Crawford said. “I can’t thank the seniors enough — all five of them. I’ve known these two (Bradin Minton and Andrew Knittel) and Cason (Christian) all their lives. I hate to lose them. I’m glad to have gone through this experience with them.”
Seniors Joltin Harrison and Blake Head transferred into the program two years ago.
Fulton (30-5) used 17 offensive rebounds and a balanced scoring attack that included four players in double figures to power past Volunteer and into the state semifinals for the second year in a row. Fulton will face Nashville MLK in Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal.
Taj Kimber scored 18 points, and Tyler Lee addd 16 to lead Fulton. Denaj Kimber added 14, and Marcellus Jackson 10.
Fulton out-rebounded Volunteer 40-21 and scored 17 second-chance points to Volunteer’s 3.
“They got 20 more rebounds than us. I believe that No. 15 Lewis Dexter had all of those,” Crawford joked. It did seem that way. In reality, Lewis had nine offensive boards for Fulton and 10 total rebounds.
Volunteer (24-12) got off to a slow start, shooting just 35 percent from the field and 1 of 7 from 3-point range in the first half. Volunteer’s trio of talented guards — seniors Bradin Minton, Andrew Knittel and Joltin Harrison — had little trouble handling Fulton’s vaunted press, and Tucker McLain reaped the benefits early on to lead Volunteer with eight points at the half.
Trailing 30-19 at the half, Volunteer turned up the defensive pressure and came roaring back after the intermission to pull within five. The defense simply couldn’t get enough stops down the stretch to get any closer.
Harrison led Volunteer with 16 points. Minton added 15, and Knittel finished with 9.
