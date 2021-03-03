The haunted and historic buildings of Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site will be opened to the public for two nights of paranormal investigations on March 24 and 31. The S.R.S Paranormal team is back to guide the hunt as they use their investigative equipment and teach the public the methods of their profession. Each night will begin at 6 p.m. and end around 11 p.m. There will be a limit of 20 participants each night that must be 12 years or older.
Please email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com or call 423-926-3631 to register, as slots will fill quickly. Cost is $25 per participant.
Tipton-Haynes is located in South Johnson City at 2620 South Roan Street. Tipton-Haynes is a Tennessee Historical Commission State-Owned Historic Site.