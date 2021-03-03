Question: Is it possible to explain Revelation in simple easy and understandable terms?
Answer: Revelation 22:6-21, lesson # 14 of 14. I’ve been saying over and over the book is easy to understand its message (1:3) and this summary and conclusion will verify that fact. The thing to understand: do not make something out of the figurative language, but just see the picture the language is presenting, and that is easy to do. Keep in mind that the overall message is one of comfort, assurance, and victory of the Christian over Satan’s bondage of sin. The message of Revelation and the entire gospel of the New Testament is the “Rest of the Story” (Genesis 3:15). Hopefully this brief “Reader’s Digest” summation will make the message even plainer, clearer, and easier to understand.
C-1= “The time is at hand.” God is now ready to end the reign of the world empires He put in place in Daniel 2:36-45. This will be opposed by Satan and he will cause a mighty conflict. The local churches of Christ are greeted by the three authors of the book: John, the Holy Spirit, and Christ. We see Jesus standing in an authoritative position of His local churches (Matthew 16:18). Last but not least we see that John was commissioned by Jesus to write His message.
C 2-3= Local churches of Christ are admonished to correct their weaknesses, remain faithful to the gospel, and “Listen to what the Spirit sayeth to the churches.”
C 4-5= Shows us God ruling the universe from His throne in Heaven. Then we see a book that has a message, but is completely sealed and no one can open the seals. At this point, Jesus comes to the rescue as the Lion and Lamb of God. With love of His brothers and sisters He takes the book so He can loose the seals and reveal the happenings of the upcoming conflict over God ending the rule of world empires.
C 6= Jesus begins to reveal the contents of the sealed book by opening six of the seven seals and sure enough Satan causes a conflict that is sure to hurt one and all. Think of it in this manner; God’s word has not come down to us without a struggle, so if we think the gospel (God’s power unto salvation) is going to come into the world and the blood of Jesus robs Satan of binding powers of sin, and God takes away Satan’s strongholds (Israelite kingdom and world empires), and Satan’s not going to put up a fight, we’ve got another thought coming!
C 7= Is more assurance to the Christian of God’s protection. We see the “sealing” first of all (Romans 1:16) the 144,000 then the “numberless multitude.” These two groups indicate “all” of God’s people whether then, now or in the future. The confidence is to live and die faithfully obedient to the word of God—the Bible.
C 8-9= Jesus opens the seventh seal and we see the sounding of six out of seven trumpets: God’s warnings of His coming judgments—God has never punished mankind without first warning them. The Bible now performs the same role as the sounding of the trumpets—it warns of God’s coming judgment and punishment of the unrighteous (2 Thessalonians 1:7-10).
C 10-12= We see that the unrighteous did not heed God’s warning and they even tried to shut down His revelation, but their attempt failed. Now, it is time and the seventh trumpet is sounded—God’s warning of His judgment is complete. A war breaks out in Heaven—Satan loses and is cast out of Heaven to the earth. Then Jesus sheds His blood and establishes His gospel among men—Satan loses again. He then goes and makes war against the Church—but God protects the Church and Satan loses again. Folks, that makes Satan a three times loser! He is someone that has struck out! Why in the world would anyone want to follow him, a three times loser? Once again, the chapter is intended to give Christians assurance and comfort that God is on their side as they stand faithfully fast in the commandments of His Son (John 14:15).
C 13= Pictures three enemies of the Church (God’s Kingdom): the sea beast (Rome as a civil power) powered by the people; the land beast (counterfeit religion) powered by the people; and Satan, who is worshipped by both the sea and land beast. These are the people that receive the mark of the beast—666, which simply says they fall short of being justified by God in Christ. In other words they stand condemned in God’s judgment.
C 14-15= Describes Christ as a lamb, but the Lamb of God. Then we hear an angelic message—“Fear God for Rome (Babylon) has fallen; and worship God not the beast. Now; the harvest of the earth is ready. This means that “all things are ready” for the outpouring of the seven vials of God’s wrath following His revelation (opening of the seven seals) and sounding of the seven trumpets (God’s warning judgments). Once again Christians are assured that regardless, all will be well with them.
C 16= God’s complete wrath comes upon “all” that have received the mark—666 (C 13).
C 17-18= Note: the remaining chapters of the book are descriptive chapters; they describe what has taken place as the “Rest of the Story” unfolded. These two chapters describe the prediction and fall of Rome: in “one hour” is repeated several times indicating that God’s judgment is swift and through. The smoke of her burning serves as a clue and driving force that Christians are to flee this kind of earthly evil—“Come out of her my people…” (18:4).
C 19 = Describes Babylon (Rome as a world empire) as fallen (c 18) and God’s people in Heaven praising God for it. Then we see a great marriage supper (feast) for the marriage of Christ and the Church has come (Ephesians 5:22-33), along with an open invitation to attend this great supper. Last but not least we see Christ (The Word of God) victorious over unrighteousness. That’s quite a bit for God’s people on earth to be happy and content with.
C 20= Describes Satan as being bound in the last days (gospel age) (12:10-12), and God’s judgment reigning completely.
C 21-22:6= Describes the Church of Christ (vs 2 & 9) God’s Kingdom (government) on earth as being holy, God’s earthly dwelling place (1 Corinthians 3:16) here on earth, a place of happiness and contentment, a way of life for the Christian (Romans 12:1), glorious, ample opportunity to be a citizen of (Titus 2:11; 2 Thessalonians 2:14; Acts 2:36-38 & 47), strong, safe and secure, where there is no darkness (1 John 1:5-7),where we have eternal access to the “Tree of life,” where Christians shall reign eternally over sin, etc.
C 22:6-21= Conclusion of the book: while it may seem like a long time by the way we calculate time, Christ is coming! Do not be deceived (Luke 21:8). We should worship God (Ecclesiastes 12:13-14). In verse 11 we see the grip of eternity (Hebrews 9:27). In verses 12-16 we should receive the message of this book as the testimony of an apostle of things received from Jesus (John 16:13). In verse 17 we receive an “invitation” from the Holy Spirit and the Church to be a Christian (Matthew 11:28). Wow; never has man received such a prestigious request, but we have now! So, don’t mess it up by adding to it our way of doing things, or leaving off anything that God has given us (2 Timothy 3:16-17). As a soldier in the military, I was often told by my sergeant, “And that’s an order!”