A second suspect has been charged in a Nov. 15, 2020 Kingsport shooting death that occurred on Osage Drive.
On Nov. 15, 2020 at approximately 1:00 AM, Kingsport Police Patrol Officers responded to a reported shooting incident at a residence in the 1600 block of Osage Drive in Kingsport.
Upon arrival, Officers located Eduardo Oviedo-Velazco (26 year old adult male) inside the residence, deceased as a result of what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
First arrest
On April 28, 2021, the facts of the case were presented to the Sullivan County Grand Jury which returned a true bill of indictment, charging Jonathan L. Smith, 28, of Kingsport, with multiple felonies for his role in the death of Eduardo Oviedo-Velazco. A capias was subsequently issued for his arrest.
Mr. Smith’s charges include First Degree Murder, Felony Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, and Aggravated Burglary
On May 22, 2021, Smith was arrested on independent unrelated charges during a routine traffic stop by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office. Upon his release from HCSO custody, he was arrested by the Kingsport Police Department on the outstanding capias.
He was transported to the Kingsport City Jail for processing, but has since been transported to the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville where he remains confined, awaiting arraignment, with no current eligibility for bond.
Second arrest
On July 13, 2022, additional facts of the case were presented to the Sullivan County Grand Jury, which returned a true bill of indictment, charging Lekendrick D. Malone, 24, of Trenton, Tenn. with multiple felonies for his role in the death of Eduardo Oviedo-Velazco. A capias was subsequently issued for his arrest.
Malone’s charges include First Degree Murder, Felony Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, and Aggravated Burglary
On August 8, 2022, Mr. Malone was arrested in Knoxville, TN by the United States Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force. He was transported back to Sullivan County the following day, where he remains incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond. In addition to the above offenses, he is also facing Violation of Probation charges.
The Kingsport Police Department wishes to thank the U.S. Marshals Service for helping bring this wanted fugitive to justice.
This remains a very active and ongoing investigation with additional charges likely pending. As such, no further details can or will be released at this time.