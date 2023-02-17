Walters State rodeo

Misty Peters, associate professor of agriculture at Walters State, poses with her horse, Holey Smokes I Can Fly. Peters is gearing up for the Ag Club’s annual Ranch Rodeo. This year’s rodeo will be held Feb. 18 at the Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center.

 contributed

Enjoy a night of family fun at Walters State’s Ranch Rodeo on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center in White Pine.

Trending Recipe Videos