Misty Peters, associate professor of agriculture at Walters State, poses with her horse, Holey Smokes I Can Fly. Peters is gearing up for the Ag Club’s annual Ranch Rodeo. This year’s rodeo will be held Feb. 18 at the Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center.
Enjoy a night of family fun at Walters State’s Ranch Rodeo on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center in White Pine.
The event starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for students ages 7-17. Ages six and under are admitted free.
Events include cowhide racing, team roping, wild cow milking, cowgirl barrel race, chute dogging, and calf doctoring and branding.
Young audience members can get in on the action with the calf ribbon chase for ages 5-10. Cowhands 2-4 will want to compete in the stick horse race. The whole family can take on the egg toss.
The Ranch Rodeo and the Winter Horse Series are part of an event management class for Walters State agriculture students. Students gain valuable experience and have the chance to meet and work with agriculture businesses and leaders throughout the region. Over $100,000 in scholarship funds have been raised since the series began.
Tickets will be available at the door. For more information, contact Misty Peters, associate professor of agriculture, at 423-585-2663 or Misty.Peters@ws.edu