For almost 20 years, volunteers have been taking charge of cleaning up Cherokee Lake for the arrival of spring and summer water activities.
This year, the Cherokee Lake Power Cleanup will take place on Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. Several sites along the lake have been targeted for cleaning.
Volunteers are asked to meet at Quarryville Boat Ramp in Mooresburg, where they will be given trash bags and gloves. Pre-registered participants will also receive a t-shirt.
Nancy Barker of the Rogersville-Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce said organizers are expecting a good turnout this year, and placing a special emphasis on recruiting groups as well as individuals. Boaters can help out, too, she said.
“We want to encourage everybody to help with this community project,” Barker said.
All volunteers must return litter to the trash bin at the Quarryville site by noon.
The event is sponsored by Holston Electric Cooperative/Holston Connect.
To register a team or for more information, call Barker at the chamber at 272-2186 or email members@holstonelectric.com.