The Brown/Gillam Family Legacy Award was recently presented to the Goddard/Johnson family from Loudon and Hawkins County.
This award honors 4-H families from Tennessee who have demonstrated consistent leadership, service, and involvement in 4-H on the county, region, and state levels across several generations.
The Goddard/Johnson family was recognized with this honor at Tennessee 4-H Congress.
The Goddard/Johnson family represent four generations of 4-H involvement. Hugh Johnson’s first 4-H memory is attending 4-H Camp in the 1940’s.
His wife, Delores, became involved as a 4-H Volunteer Leader when their daughters, Paige, Whitney, and Kristi, joined 4-H. Delores has continued to be involved as a volunteer at the county, region, and state level over the years.
All three of their daughters were state and national winners in their project areas and entered numerous speech, demonstration, and livestock contests. In addition, their daughters assumed numerous leadership roles.
Each of their daughters have also been active in the 4-H program as adults. In addition, daughter Whitney served on the state 4-H staff in Mississippi, working with the Operation Military Kids program.
The Goddard branch of the family began when Paige Johnson married John Goddard.
John is a familiar face in Loudon County where he has served as a UT Extension agent for over 30 years. During his time here, he has coached numerous 4-H judging teams that have competed and won at the state and national levels.
He has taught countless 4-H’ers how to raise livestock animals, and has taught thousands of 4-H’ers what it takes to deliver a winning 4-H speech and demonstration.
Paige Johnson Goddard has served as a 4-H volunteer leader for 40 years, with most of those years of service being in Loudon County. Their children, Greer and Gage were both very active in 4-H here in Loudon County.
Both received numerous 4-H accolades at the county, region, and state level for their project work, skill-a-thon expertise, judging team experiences, and leadership roles.
Granddaughter Gemma Majors is currently a 4-H Cloverbud who has entered 4-H sheep pee-wee classes as well as cow buddies classes and looks forward to becoming a full-fledged 4-Her when old enough.
The Goddard/Johnson family has made an indelible impression on the 4-H program across the state, and especially in Loudon and Hawkins Counties. Their legacy is reflected by the many 4-H’ers whose lives they have touched while striving to help youth reach their full potential.