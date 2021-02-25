By LINDA THURSTON
Editor
“The lawyers, Bob, know too much,” the poet Carl Sandburg once wrote.
At Monday night’s meeting of the Hawkins County Commission, that appeared to be the case. Two attorneys, one representing the county and the other seeking to represent the county, argued their cases before the commission for over an hour at the start of the meeting.
Crystal Jessee of Greeneville already has an agreement to represent the county in a class-action lawsuit against several drug manufacturers, doctors and drug dealers for the damage and loss of lives from opioid addiction.
The lawsuit was filed in 2017.
Purdue Pharma, one of the defendants, was at last count being sued by 49 states (Oklahoma’s case has closed), the District of Columbia and several U.S. territories. Purdue filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017.
Third District Attorney General Dan Armstrong was at the meeting to ask commissioners to agree to sign on as plaintiffs in a Drug Dealers Liability Act (DDLA) lawsuit at the state level. The case, which also was filed in 2017, is pending before the court in Sullivan County.
Armstrong insisted there was no conflict in being involved in both lawsuits, and that it would cost no more to join his action, in which he is being represented by Branstetter, Stranch and Jennings.
“This lawsuit can do no harm to the county,” Armstrong said.
He said his case in the only one in Tennessee where the discovery process is complete, and he urged the county to accept a state remedy now instead of waiting for the federal lawsuit to be heard.
Jessee, on the other hand, said splitting the settlements between two lawsuits would cost the county money, reducing its settlement payout.
Calling the federal lawsuit “piecemeal litigation,” Armstrong warned commissioners that they would be among 7,500 plaintiffs including large cities like Los Angeles and New York.
“My concern is not the money,” Commissioner Valerie Goins said. “It’s that somebody has to pay for this [damage to the community].”
There being some further confusion over the fact that no contract was attached to the resolution, although there had been one a month ago when the issue was first discussed,
Danny Alvis moved to send the resolution back to the public safety committee for further investigation. His motion failed 10-11, but the original motion to accept Armstrong’s invitation to join the lawsuit also failed 9-9 with three abstentions.
For now, Hawkins County hasn’t joined with its neighbors in the DDLA lawsuit.
Armstrong was expected to appear before Chancellor E.G. Moody in district court on Thursday to ask for a 30-day extension to allow more counties to participate in his suit.
In other business, the commission:
•Approved nominations of Orville Armstrong and Paul Keys to serve on the industrial board.
•Moved to table nominations for veterans service officer until May 5.
•Approved the inclusion of the Hawkins County Rescue Squad and Church Hill Rescue Squad in the 2020-2021 county-owned radio system upgrade.
•Agreed to support House Bill 48 giving the majority of sports gambling revenue to K-12 schools.
•Approved new agriculture committee members Syble Trent, Glenda Davis, Linda J. Bryson and Jim Jones, for terms ending Dec, 31, 2022.