The Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner and awards banquet Friday night. Local individuals as well as businesses were recognized for their contributions to the community.
Marie West
Marie West has served as Miss Chamber of Commerce for the 2020-21 year. Marie is a highly motivated, dependable, hard-working young lady and will succeed in anything she undertakes, says Chamber Executive Director Nancy Barker.
West committed to work for the chamber for 10 hours a month and far exceeded that, putting in 170 hours.
She will be attending Walters State Community College this fall to obtain a degree in nursing. Besides the plaque, she received a $250 check in appreciation of her service to the chamber.
ABB
The Large Business Award was presented to ABB, a business that has been creating and manufacturing customer solutions in Rogersville since 1971. They are an international company that is known for its reputation of innovative, quality work, integrity, dependability and on time delivery. To the not so well-versed in manufacturing products, this company produces ball and glass mounted roller bearings. Its employees have contributed many volunteer hours to Rogersville events.
This year ABB received the Commissioner’s Award for Safety Excellence from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
Red Dog on Main Taproom and Eatery
The Small Business of the Year Award is awarded to a business that opened in 2019. This business has delighted the community with excellent food with a unique flair of flavors , creating a fun family, food and dining experience. They provide innovative and creative menus that are always sure to please, not to mention service with a smile. Red Dog on Main Taproom and Eatery has certainly helped revitalize the Rogersville downtown historic district. This
Nancy Thomas
The Volunteer Spirit Award went to Nancy Thomas, who has given many hours of service to her community. She has tirelessly given her time and energy to serve on the Main Street Board, organizing, planning, promoting and marketing events. She has used her creative artist talent to assist with fundraising. She is always willing to lend a helping hand with community projects. She uses her talents and skills to promote Rogersville/Hawkins County. She welcomes you into the community that she loves so much and encourages you to make Rogersville your home.
Michelle Simpson
Michelle Simpson received the Chamber Board Member of the Year Award. She has served on the board for seven years, has chaired the chamber golf tournament, served on the annual dinner committee and the legislative breakfast committee. She chairs the Cherokee Lake Power Cleanup.
Sponsors of the event were Hawkins County Gas Utility, Red Dog, Cooper Standard, Hawkins County Industrial Development Board, First Community Bank, Gary Hicks Jr., First Horizon, Eastman Credit Union, Holston Electric Cooperative/Holston Connect, Andrew Poe King Real Estate Services, Crystal Jessee, Appalachian Community FCU, Apex Bank, Civis Bank, WRGS, ABB, East Tennessee Iron & Metal, The Rogersville Review, Stacy D. Vaughan, U-Save Drug Center, Hartness Insurance, Mattern & Craig Engineers, Luttrell Staffing Group and Rogersville Office Supply.