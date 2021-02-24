A suspicious death in Mooresburg has drawn the attention of sheriff’s deputies, arson investigators, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
On Sunday afternoon about 3 o’clock, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a burned vehicle that had been located near the Repass Road area. The vehicle was in a secluded area not visible from the roadway, officials said.
Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies observed a badly burned Chevrolet Avalanche and discovered the remains of a human body inside the vehicle. Sheriff’s office detectives responded to the scene along with arson investigators and special agents of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Due to the badly damaged condition of the vehicle, agents of the special investigations bureau of the Tennessee Highway Patrol also assisted in the identification of the vehicle. The body was sent to the East Tennessee State University Quillen College of Medicine Forensic Pathology for autopsy and identification.
Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said this is an intense ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this case, or possible identification of the victim, please contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 423-272-4848 or Central Dispatch at 423-272-7121.