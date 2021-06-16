After allegations that Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal threatened to shoot several city employees and then himself, one Church Hill Alderman is proposing that the town make some administrative changes.
Church Hill currently has a strong mayor form of government, which means that Deal handles the day-to-day personnel and business matters of the town. He also has the authority to hire and fire city department heads.
However, Alderman Kathy Christian proposed an ordinance at the town’s June 15 meeting that would transition the town from the strong mayor form of government to a weak mayor form of government.
This would require the town to then hire a City Administrator to handle the day-to-day town business and personnel matters.
Because Christian’s ordinance was not on the June agenda, and the board did not vote to add it to the ‘new business’ section of the agenda, it could not be discussed or voted on at that meeting.
Christian told the Review after the meeting that she has no plans to put this ordinance away, though.
“I am here for three and a half more years, and I will propose this (ordinance) for the next three and a half years until something is done,” she said. “My heart is for the employees who dread coming to work.”
Mayor allegedly threatens to shoot employees, self
Both City Recorder Josh Russell and Public Works employee Michael Seal have filed official reports with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department about an incident that took place on May 25 during which Deal allegedly threatened to shoot several city employees and then himself.
The Review was able to obtain copies of the incident report and written statements from both Russell and Seal only after filing an official Freedom of Information Act Request (FOIA) with the District Attorney’s office.
According to Russell’s statement, at around 12:50 p.m. on May 25, he returned to City Hall early from lunch and found that Deal was meeting with Seal and Public Works Director Jason Light about faulty equipment at the municipal swimming pool.
“Deal was presented quotes to repair the equipment,” Russell wrote. “He had me sit in on the meeting and to call the manufacturer of the equipment in which they offered to troubleshoot the issue.”
By the end of the meeting, Russell explained that clerks Melissa Roberson and Stacy Mayes had arrived and were asked to join the meeting.
“Dennis was agitated during the meeting and became belligerent,” Russell wrote. “Dennis said, ‘I’m pissed. I shouldn’t be here. This is becoming a full-time job. I should get a gun, shoot you all, then shoot myself.’”
Russell explained that he called Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson after work that day, and Lawson relayed the report to Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong.
Russell has not returned to work since the incident and is currently taking extended sick leave with plans to potentially return in July.
Seal’s report relays the same story and notes that Seal and Light arrived in Deal’s office around 12:30 p.m. on May 25 because “the Mayor was not happy about Jason (Light) calling someone to come look at the control panel (of the pool).”
“[Deal] started fussing about the cost of the bill that the pool guy charged, so he (Deal) called everybody to his office, Stacy, Melissa, Josh,” Seal continued. “The Mayor was angry about having to be in the office and said ‘it is getting to be a full-time job,’ ‘it has to stop,’ and ‘I should go get a gun and shoot you all then shoot myself.’”
District Attorney says no prosecutable offense
The Review reached out to both Russell and Seal for further information, though Russell did not wish to discuss the matter on the record at this time. The Review was unable to contact Seal.
When the Review asked Deal about the allegations against him, his only response was “no comment.”
In other published report, however, Deal claimed that the allegations were untrue.
“That is not true,” Deal has said in published reports. “That’s nothing but pure gossip, and that’s the only comment I have. Totally false… It’s not true, and there’s witnesses to prove that’s not true.”
After Armstrong’s investigation, however, he determined that no prosecutable offense occurred and will not be prosecuting Deal.
Those involved do have the option to move forward with a civil case should they choose to do so.
“Oh, the stories”
Alderman Kathy Christian told the Review after the June 15 meeting that, though the idea has been on her mind since she was elected, she proposed the ordinance for transitioning to a weak mayor form of government because of the incident on May 25.
“When I took this job, it was to be an advocate not only for my community but also for the employees in the city,” Christian told the Review. “I have spoken to employees who say that, if there is not something done, they’re out. We can’t afford to lose key staff. I am advocating for the employees who have contacted me who have major issues with what happened on May 25.”
When Christian presented her proposed ordinance, which she noted was drafted by Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) representative Pat Hardy, City Attorney William Phillips explained that the board could not take action on the ordinance since it was not originally on the June agenda.
“The ordinance would have to be published, there would have to be two readings, it has to be on the agenda,” he said. “If it’s not on the agenda, there is a question of notice to the public. [The board] could unanimously amend the agenda…but I still think, with regard to ordinances, it would still not have been public.”
Christian then explained that she was under the impression that she could present the ordinance at the June meeting under ‘new business’.
“I’m not trying to undermine anything—I’m just telling you what the law is,” Phillips said. “I have no [personal] interests in it.”
He further explained that Christian could add the proposed ordinance to the July agenda, which she told the Review she plans to do.
Even if the board votes in favor of the ordinance on first reading in July, it would again need to be read and voted on in August before the changes would become official.
Christian further told the Review, “When people realize that somebody cares, they talk. Before I was elected, I talked to former employees, current employees, and private citizens who all have issues and stories. Oh, the stories. My heart is for employees who dread coming to work.”