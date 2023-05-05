GRAY — A walkoff single with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted Ridgeview past Rogersville City School 9-8 in the Area 2-A baseball championship on Tuesday at the Ridgeview Athletic Complex.
Ridgeview, the top seed in Area 2, will maintain that ranking in the sectionals. RCS (19-3) will also advance to the sectional tournament.
RCS led 8-4 headed into the bottom of the sixth inning when Ridgeview got two RBIs from Warner Stallard and scored four runs to knot the score. A leadoff walk and a fielder’s choice put the winning run at second for Quinlan Held, who singled to left field to plate the winning run.
Porter Owen went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs to lead RCS. Cade Putnal was 2 for 3 and drove in three runs. Carson Waters, Eli Boyd and Teegan LeRoy each had one hit for RCS.
The Warriors drew nine walks, but also struck out nine times.
Owen started the game and pitched five innings, allowing four earned runs on 10 hits with five strikeouts. Putnal threw one inning, allowing four runs on one hit with three walks and a strikeout. Ledger Helton was tagged with the loss. He allowed one run on two hits and walked one in 2/3 innings.
Monday’s Semifinal
Rogersville jumped out to an early lead and ran away with a 16-6 win over county rival Bulls Gap in five innings during Monday’s semifinal game.
The Warriors had just seven hits but took advantage of eight Bulls Gap errors in the win.
Boyd got the start for the Warriors and threw 3 2/3 innings of two-hit baseball, allowing three runs (two earned) with seven walks and six strikeouts. Owen and Putnal pitched in relief.
Together, the Warriors’ pitchers limited Bulls Gap to just three hits: one each for Leland Blair, Steven Barnes and Gabe Chandler. Bulls Gap drew 10 walks in the game but struggled to score against the Warriors’ defense.
Boyd was 2 for 5 with an RBI. Putnal went 1 for 3 and drove in two runs. Jayden Weston, Owen, LeRoy, Helton each had a hit for RCS.