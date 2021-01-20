January 13
A Poor Valley Road resident contacted the Sheriff’s office to report that someone had entered her home without permission and taken a number of items including a tractor with plow disc, bush hog and blade, several deeds and bills of sale a radio with CD player and miscellaneous food from the refrigerator. The total valued of the items taken was $2,150.
January 14
The theft of a stimulus check valued at $600 was taken from a Rogersville resident’s mailbox. The victim provided the name of an individual she believed may have taken it.
January 15
A resident of Rogersville reported that sometime after 12/2/2020 someone took mail out of her mailbox. She discovered that a check she had written to Holston Electric had been altered and cashed at Eastman Credit Union. She reported that in April 2020 she had mail stolen that contained cash taken from Easter cards.
January 16
A Surgoinsville resident reported the theft of three books of check from her pocketbook, which had been in her vehicle. No damage to the vehicle was observed. The victim stated that she would contact her bank to report the theft.
An O’Brien Lane resident reported the theft of Amazon packages. She indicated that she had been notified of the delivery by Amazon but by time she went out to get them they had already been taken from the home. The items taken had a value of $721.69.
Dogs running at large got into the chicken coop belonging to a Bulls Gap resident. The dogs killed five turkeys, two chickens and caused damage to an electric fence and the coop. She provided the name of the dogs’ owners. A trail of feathers was observed going toward a neighbor’s house. The estimated damage totaled $840.00.
Blayne Lanier Blythe, Kingsport, was arrested following a traffic stop after the vehicle he was a passenger in was observed running a stop sign. The driver reported that he did not have valid driver’s license. The passenger was then asked for his name and date of birth to check for a driver’s license. He provided a false name. As he was exiting the vehicle, the deputy observed a syringe and baggie at his feet. He was told that the name he provided did not come back and he provide another name. Blythe then took off running from the deputy, who deployed his departmental Phazzer, which ended the chase. Blythe then provided his correct name and noted that he was wanted out of Scott County, VA. He was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest and transported to the jail.
Timothy Scott Good, Rogersville, was arrested for failure to appear, speeding, possession of Methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked after he was observed driving at a suspected high rate of speed. A check through NCIC revealed that he had an active arrest warrant out of Hawkins County and that his driver’s license was revoked. A search of his person revealed a small baggie containing a white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine weighing 1.97 grams, a second baggie with a similar substance weighed 4.03 grams. Good dropped a glass pipe used to inhale narcotics at his feet. He had a set of digital scales, three hypodermic needles and a small plastic bowl with an unknown resident inside a backpack.
January 17
A stolen vehicle call brought sheriff’s deputies to a Rogersville residence. The owner of the vehicle reported that an individual known to her had been at the residence and was asked to leave. She reported that he took the vehicle without permission. The vehicle and the suspect were later located on Mitchell Loop Rd., with the vehicle damaged after it hit a mailbox. The owner was notified about the recovery of the vehicle. Michael Andrew McPeek, Rogersville, was arrested for theft of property over $1000 and vandalism.
January 18
A resident of Morristown contacted the Sheriff’s Office regarding a possible domestic assault involving her husband. They had been arguing while traveling on Highway 66 South. The husband tried to jump out of the moving vehicle, causing her to stop the vehicle. He then pulled her jacket up around her neck and put her in a “head lock”. She freed herself and ran back toward the roadway, and he tackled her and placed her in a head lock again. Abrasions were observed on her neck, as well as dirt on her clothing. A witness supports the victim’s statement. Tommy Lynn Hutchinson, Morristown, was arrested for domestic assault and transported to the jail for booking.
A Rogersville resident reported that his ex-wife has been making Facebook posts about him and his family since their divorce in 2019. He had tried to block her access to Facebook/Messenger but she continues to find ways to make contact. All of the messages and posts have been saved in order to support the allegation. The ex-wife has made threats to kill her e-husband in addition to making threats directed toward his family member.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Rogersville residence regarding a possible domestic assault. The father reported that his son got him into a choke hold and had a physical altercation. The victim’s wife reported that her husband had pulled her hair four separate times and that the son was stepping in to defend her. The son received a scratch to his nose during the altercation. Daniel Wayne Brooks, Rogersville, was arrested for domestic assault and transported to the jail for booking.
A 2015 Toyota Tundra was reported stolen by a resident of Surgoinsville. He reported hearing a loud noise outside his residence at around 3:30 a.m. and saw male get into his truck and drive off. The keys had been left inside the truck. The complainant reported that the incident was on video.
Allison Marie Blevins, Rogersville, was arrested following a traffic stop when the deputy noticed a red minivan with no brake lights on the passenger side. After the vehicle was stopped, the deputy observed a small, clear container containing white pills in her purse while she was removing her driver’s license. She attempted to put some of the pills under her leg after she was asked about them by the officer. She was asked to step out of her vehicle. A search of her person revealed three small clear bags in her jacket’s left sleeve contained what was believed to be a one Dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride, one Meloxicam, five hydrocodone, and two Oxycodone. The container found in her purse contained three and a half white oval pills identified as Hydrocodone 5 mg and two half pills identified as buprenorphine 8 mg. Blevins was arrested for possession of a Schedule 2, light law, and possession of legend drug.