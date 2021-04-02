“The rain’s getting us.”
These words from Jeff Barrett, chair of the Hawkins County Commission’s park committee, served as a sad commentary at Tuesday’s meeting.
While the community is recovering from property damage, injuries and even a death during last weekend’s flash flooding, the committee heard from Park Superintendent John Young that Laurel Run Park had been temporarily closed due to ongoing erosion damage.
The first bridge on the park’s two-mile hiking trail is literally on its last legs.
“One more flood [without fixing problems] and we’ll probably lose the bridge,” said Young. He estimated repairs to the bridge alone would cost around $4,000, while the trail itself needs approximately $10,000 in repairs, and stabilizing the stream bed which runs alongside the trail could cost as much as $135,000.
“If we don’t fix it we’re going to lose our park,” Glenda Davis commented.
Set along the Holston River at the eastern end of the county, the 440-acre park was the backdrop for the 1984 movie “The River,” starring Mel Gibson and Sissy Spacek. After the conclusion of the movie the property was ceded to Hawkins County.
It offers fishing and hiking, as well as a baseball/softball field, basketball court, tennis court, playground, amphitheater and multiple picnic shelters. It also features two waterfalls.
Sarah Davis, special projects coordinator in the mayor’s office, told the committee that the county is exploring a grant to allow it to formulate a 10-year plan for the park, as such a plan is required by most institutions who provide grants.
She also estimated it would cost approximately $225,000 to complete all the needed repairs.
Larry Clonce moved to make the repairs, up to $250,000, if funds allowed.
The park was still closed on Wednesday due to a continued flash flood watch, but Young told the Review he hoped it could reopen on Thursday.