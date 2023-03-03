The Four Veteran Organizations of Hawkins County are hosting a recognition and honor service for all of the Vietnam Veterans in our area on March 29 beginning at 11 a.m.
We invite all Veterans, members of our Community, our City and County Officials to this Service.
A special Ceremony will Honor the 20 Vietnam Veterans of Hawkins County that paid the Ultimate Sacrifice during the Vietnam War.
The family members of the 20 Vietnam Veterans that paid the supreme sacrifice for our Country and Hawkins County are urged to come out to the service. A family member will be presented a Plaque, a Vietnam War KIA lapel Pin, and other items to Recognize and Honor their Family member.
We will meet on the lawn of the Courthouse at the War Memorial. We will read their name and a family member or Veteran will place a Flag at the Memorial in their honor. Anyone that need’s a chair please bring one, there will not be any chairs available to use. “I need a family member to call me and verify that someone will be at this service to accept the Plaque and Pin. From the names listed below”.
Please confirm by March 15 the name of the family member attending by calling Dennis Elkins at 423-923-3954, or 423-272 6843.
Hawkins County’s fallen Vietnam Veterans include:
PFC DON E. ALLEY
PFC THOMAS D. BERNARD
SP-4 ELGIE G. HANNA
CPL JIMMY L. HENRY
SP-4 HERBERT D. HORNER
SGT FREDDIE D. FORD
SP-4 CONLEY A. BRADSHAW
PFC THOMAS A. LAWSON
2nd LT RANDALL D. YEARY
S/SGT ROY M. BROOKS
2nd LT ROBERT G. PRICE
LT JOHN W. WILSON
PFC GARY M. CARTER
SGT JAMES P. RICHARDS
S/SGT DAVID P. SPEARS
SP-4 GALE V. CRAWFORD
CPL THOMAS G. RICHMOND
SGT LUTHER V. GILREATH
PFC GARY S. ROWLETT
SGT BILLY R. COURTNEY
The event is sponsored by the Joseph Rogers VFW Post #9543, Church Hill VFW Post #9754, Bulls Gap VFW Post #9683, Bulls Gap VFW Post #9683 and American Legion Post #21.
In case of bad weather the event will take place at Joseph Rogers VFW Post #9543, 1605 E. Main Street, Rogersville.