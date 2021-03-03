The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has planned five socially distanced spring commencement ceremonies for May 7–9 in Neyland Stadium. Any 2020 graduates who have not yet taken part in an in-person ceremony are also invited to participate.
“I am excited for our graduates to hear their names called in the stadium. It’s been a challenging year, and I’m so glad we can reward their resilience and persistence with this unique experience. It will be a very special few days for all of us,” said Chancellor Donde Plowman.