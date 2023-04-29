The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced 102 grants Wednesday totaling $232 million from the state’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund.
TDEC is administering those funds in the form of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants. Since August, TDEC has awarded and announced $634 million in grant funds through ARP programming.
Of the 102 grants announced Wednesday, 17 are collaborative grants and 85 are non-collaborative grants. Collaborative grants involve multiple entities (cities, counties, or water utilities) partnering on projects to work toward a shared purpose. The awards announced today include funding for 132 individual drinking water, wastewater, and/or stormwater infrastructure projects.
Tennessee received $3.725 billion from the ARP, and the state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group dedicated $1.35 billion of those funds to TDEC to support water projects in communities throughout Tennessee. Of the $1.35 billion, approximately $1 billion was designated for non-competitive formula-based grants offered to counties and eligible cities to address critical systems needs. Those include developing Asset Management Plans, addressing significant non-compliance, updating aging infrastructure, mitigating water loss for drinking water systems, and reducing inflow and infiltration for wastewater systems.
The grants announced Wednesday are part of the $1 billion non-competitive grant program. The remaining funds ($269 million) will go to state-initiated projects and competitive grants.
Northeast Tennessee recipients
Hancock County – $3,009,713: Hancock County, in collaboration with the City of Sneedville and the Sneedville Utility District, will improve its drinking and wastewater systems by replacing 6,000 linear feet of asbestos pipe to provide reliable water to currently unserved residents, as well as replacing 1,890 linear feet of aging sewer lines and modernizing their facility.
Washington County – $6,353,535: Washington County, in collaboration with Johnson City Water and Sewer, the City of Jonesborough, and the City of Kingsport, will address critical needs including water loss reduction and reliability of water to residents. Washington County will develop an Asset Management Plan.
Town of Baileyton – $617,833: The Town of Baileyton projects include the replacement of residential pumping stations and the installation of new equipment at the Wastewater Treatment Plant to continue properly treating flow to the plant.
Grainger County – $3,949,472: Grainger County will address critical system needs for several of the utility systems providing service in the County and develop an Asset Management Plan for Bean Station Utility District, the Town of Bean Station Wastewater System, the Grainger County Wastewater System, and the Luttrell-Blaine-Corryton Utility District. Projects include improvements to the Wastewater Treatment Plant and collection system, and meter and water line replacements and extensions.
Morristown – $4,472,852: Morristown will projects include stabilizing existing ditch drainage through grading, clearing, grubbing, and erosion control as well as repairing an aging box culvert. The City’s drinking water project includes system improvements to the water system and installing new water infrastructure to improve system reliability.
Sneedville – $777,319: Sneedville modernize and improve its wastewater facilities. Sneedville’s wastewater projects will specifically address excessive inflow and infiltration while creating an inflow and infiltration reduction plan.