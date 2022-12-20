The South Greene Rebels eliminated the Cherokee Chiefs from championship contention Monday night 72-47.
The Rebels never trailed in the game and especially dominated in the third quarter, outscoring the host team 19-7. The Rebels also nailed five 3-pointers in the second quarter.
The balanced Rebel attack was led by Cooper Kelley and Jase Roderick with 14 points each.
Colton McLain had 22 points for Cherokee. Elisha Jones had 6. Bryce Elliott, Lofton Hayes, and Parker Travis scored 5 points each. Josh Henley added 3 and Manning Brooks had one point.
The Rebels advanced to the championship game Tuesday night against West Greene at 8 p.m. The Chiefs will play Sullivan East for third place in the tournament on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Girls
(losers’ bracket)
Twin Springs, VA 47, Jenkins, KY 35
Phelps, KY 59, Hancock County 48
Semi-Finals
Hampton 65, Cumberland Gap 32
Cherokee 57, Happy Valley 20
Boys
Hancock County 58, Jenkins, KY 51
Union County 72, Happy Valley 35
West Greene 95, Sullivan East 81
South Greene 72, Cherokee 47
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.