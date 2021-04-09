The phrase “throwing stones” (or “casting stones”) comes from the biblical event in which the Pharisees dragged an adulterous woman (but not the man) before Jesus to be stoned. Jesus told the accusers that whoever was without sin could be the first to throw a stone at her. They all left. And without condemnation, Jesus told the woman to leave her life of sin (John 8:2-11).
The Bible doesn’t hide people’s sins; every biblical hero was flawed and sinful. And yet, God still uses flawed people today. He has a purpose for every believer, despite his or her sin.
Sadly, even Christians judge other people mercilessly. I’m reminded of the event where the disciples told a man to stop from using Jesus’ name against demons, because he wasn’t one of the original twelve. Jesus’ reply was not to stop him; His view of discipleship was far more inclusive than theirs (Mark 9:38-41). Yet, some people subconsciously and overtly condemn the people God chooses to use. Remember that God chose Rahab and Tamar (both sexually immoral) to be included in the genealogy of Jesus.
A televised preacher, whose ideology Christians often criticize, has encouraged me concerning a biblical principle. Never underestimate the power of the Holy Spirit in people’s lives, no matter which flawed person the Lord uses! Anyway, it’s God, not people, whom we’re to glorify.
People have recently “condemned” Ravi Zacharias, but only God has that authority. Instead of throwing stones at the sinner, hate the sin and pray for those he maltreated. It’s disappointing that Ravi’s sins have overshadowed his service because many people received salvation and spiritual encouragement through him. The Lord knows everyone’s heart and mind, and He has already judged Ravi.
Why do we “cancel” the good that people do because they are sinners or even unrepentant sinners? We’re to look at people through God’s eyes. Their sins may have been exposed, but that doesn’t rescind the positive outcomes the Lord had purposed through them. Abraham gave his wife away twice. David committed adultery and ordered the husband’s death. We don’t nullify their faith or accomplishments because they’ve done something wrong.
Thank God that He forgives us repeatedly. Should we ignore others’ sins? No. Sin’s consequences affect other people. But we cannot condemn another person when we’re also guilty of sin. “There is no one righteous, not even one” but “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness” (Romans 3:10; 1John 1:9). Be grateful that God forgives anyone who confesses in repentance to Him.
What sin are you ashamed of that needs to be forgiven? Do you rank sins? Although teachers are judged more strictly, anyone committing just one sin is guilty of unrighteousness and held accountable. It doesn’t make a difference what that sin was (James 3:1-2; Romans14:10,12).
God chose to use Paul, who called himself the chief of sinners. After his conversion, Paul wrote about his continual struggle with sin. “For I have the desire to do what is good, but I cannot carry it out. For what I do is not the good I want to do; no, the evil I do not want to do--this I keep on doing. Now if I do what I do not want to do, it is no longer I who do it, but it is sin living in me that does it. So I find this law at work: When I want to do good, evil is right there with me” (Romans 7:18-21).
Let’s concentrate on the “planks” in our own eyes (Matthew 7:1-4) and put our stones down. Acknowledge that the ground is level at the foot of the cross, and thank the Lord for His mercy and grace.