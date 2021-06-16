A man already wanted for failure to appear in Hamblen County now has drug charges from a stop by Hawkins County.
Dep. Dustin Winter said he stopped a vehicle for a malfunctioning tag light on June 12 and found Bradley Dotson and a passenger in the vehicle.
Dotson allegedly admitted his vehicle wasn’t registered, he had no insurance and had a warrant from Hamblen County for failing to appear in court.
Winter said a search of the vehicle revealed a baggy with what appeared to be methamphetamine, two empty storage bags and a straw.
Dotson was charged with sale/delivery/manufacturing/possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law and failure to appear.
After being stopped for allegedly speeding, Leonard Hardesty of Bulls Gap was found in possession of what appeared to be methamphetamine and arrested for sale/delivery/manufacturing/possession of meth. His passenger, Ladonna Adams of Rogersville, was reportedly in possession of a syringe and was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Telephone scammers have allegedly cost Laurie Dibble of Mooresburg over $2,000.
Dibble said she received a call that told her she had arrests warrants in her name and instructed her to go to Walgreen’s and purchase Apple and Google Pay cards, which she did.
She filed a report with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department.
A Rogersville woman says her husband got mad at her for staying out too late and threatened her with two different guns.
Amber Fletcher said she came home with a friend, Tabitha Johnson, around 1:30 a.m. on June 13 and found her husband Matthew outside the house, pointing a shotgun at them. Although he put the shotgun down when his wife got out of the car, she said he was angry at her for staying out past midnight on his birthday, then took her phone and shoved her down on the couch. He wouldn’t let her leave, Amber Fletcher said, and she realized he was holding a handgun. She grabbed her phone and left.
She said as she was walking to the end of her road to meet Johnson, who was coming to pick her up, her husband came toward her with a Jeep and almost hit her, then after further argument, he tried to hit Johnson’s vehicle with his Jeep.
Matthew Fletcher was charged with aggravated domestic assault.
Kathy VonHatten of Eidson said items she was keeping in a storage container in Mooresburg were stolen at an estimated cost of $2,000.
She said Jim Cheatum had let her use the storage building, but when she returned to it on June 13 all items were gone. She said Cheatum told her he had sold them.