Due to the impact COVID-19 has had on volunteer fire department training, the Goshen Valley Volunteer Fire Department will conduct ZOOM fire training sessions over the next several weeks. These sessions will be open to members of all Hawkins County volunteer fire departments. Members of other emergency service organizations are welcome to participate. There is no fee for these ZOOM Training Conferences.
ZOOM Training Session Schedule:
Tue Jan 26 History of the National Fire Incident Reporting System & the Importance of TFIRS – Chief Thomas Wright (Confirmed) and Chief Darryl Kerley (Confirmed)
Tue Feb 2 National Fire Academy Virtual Training Opportunity – George Morgan (Confirmed)
Mon Feb 8 Types of Fire Departments – Asst. Chief Don Hiett, Rick Brockman, Chief Darryl Kerley and Bill Killen (Panel Confirmed)
TBD Firefighter Safety-IAFC Safety, Health & Survival Section – Chief Billy Goldfeder (invited)
To sign up for ZOOM training or additional information on ZOOM Training email Kirkbo65@charter.net.