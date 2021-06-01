Mount Carmel to transport animals to Hawkins Humane Society pending revisions to town animal control policy

Mount Carmel's new part-time animal control officer (ACO) will continue sending strays to the Hawkins County Humane Society for now. However, this controversial issue and the fate of the Mount Carmel animal shelter is far from settled.
For many years, the town has operated both animal control and shelter services for the stray animals picked up. Due to major structural issues with the shelter building, the shelter was shut down in April.
The board is considering closing the shelter portion of their service while continuing to provide animal control services. Animals currently held in the town’s shelter along with any future animals picked up would be taken to the Hawkins County Humane Society in Rogersville.
On May 20, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen held a public hearing to allow citizen input on the matter. It was during this meeting that the board agreed that the current municipal animal control policy is obsolete and will need to be revised. Once this is done, the board will move forward with deciding the future of municipal animal control.
As it currently stands, full-time ACO Sherry Sexton was fired on May 6 and replaced by part-time ACO Fred Castle.
In-depth articles on the current condition of the shelter building and board discussions of the matter thus far will be linked to the online version of this article.
“That automatically raises red flags”
During the public hearing, several citizens spoke up to address the board. Former Alderman Garrett White told the board that he hopes they will “put the town’s money to better uses” than the animal shelter, considering the condition of the current building.
Citizen Dave Moore told the board he was fully in support of municipal animal control program and shelter. He also questioned why Sexton had been fired, when he described the program as “reliable” under her operation.
“We had an animal control officer that we could call,” Moore said. “She was doing an excellent job as far as I know. Had that personal touch. Somebody you could call and you didn’t have to go through four channels to get her.”
Moore also brought up a comment made by Mayor Pat Stillwell at an April 8 workshop.
During that discussion, Stillwell insinuated that Animal Control Officer Sherry Sexton had received her job because of her friendship with a former alderman.
“All this boils down to who she lives with,” Stillwell said of Sexton on April 8. “That’s how she got her job… I’m just saying that she got her job because it was nepotism.”
“When somebody on the BMA starts talking about a city employee, that automatically raises flags,” Moore said. “We went from a BMA member talking about an employee to, a month later, the employee getting fired.”
He added, “I don’t understand why, if the shelter is in that bad of condition, why it hasn’t come up before. It seems like if it was in that bad of shape we would have heard about it in the past year or the past 18 months, and we’d had this discussion of, okay, we need to do something about the animal control program. But it went from no discussion whatsoever to we’re getting rid of it.”
City Manager Mike Housewright later told the Review that Sexton was terminated when a litter of kittens was abandoned at the shelter and she failed to report the crime to her superior. Housewright explained that, according to Tennessee Code Annotated (TCA), abandonment is part of the definition of animal cruelty.
“There was nothing wrong with animal control”
Sexton also spoke at the meeting and claimed that both Stillwell and Housewright were “after her.”
“There wasn’t nothing wrong with animal control, and there wasn’t nothing wrong with the building,” Sexton said. “Nobody ever said anything about the building, until you all came, and you (Stilwell), and you (Housewright) were after me for personal reasons.”
Sexton also brought up Stillwell’s comment on April 8.
“You talking about me in the meetings was very unprofessional,” Sexton said to Stillwell. “You were talking about me because of the man I live with.”
Sexton added, “I was not fired for not reporting animal cruelty. Everybody dumps animals there. That’s not a cruelty case. … Kittens were dumped out. That’s not cruelty. That’s abandonment…they are two different things.”
“It doesn’t justify a full-time position”
During the board’s discussion of the issue, Alderman Jim Gilliam began by noting that he wants to see animal control and shelter services remain as they have been and Sexton be reinstated as the full-time ACO.
Alderman John Gibson told the board on April 22 that the shelter only took in 36 animals in 2019, 62 animals in 2020, and, as of March 1, the ACO had picked up 10 animals.
The 2020 animal control budget was $66,000.
“That’s $1,064 per animal that comes through the door,” Gibson said at the time. “There’s cheaper ways that animals can still be taken care of... The amount we’re spending on animal control is just too much.”
The proposed 2021-22 budget with a part-time ACO transporting animals to the Hawkins County Humane Society is budgeted at $39,000.
“It doesn’t justify a full-time position, with 9-10 calls in the month of April,” Gibson said. “I don’t want to get rid of animal control, but I do think that the option we have of going to the county (Hawkins Humane Society), at $150 per animal, is the best option. We’re essentially transferring our burden to them at a cost of $150. That’s a whole lot less money than what we’re paying and not having to build a shelter.”
He added, “Putting us in line with the way other small cities like Mount Carmel do is having a part-time animal control officer and not maintaining a shelter. The biggest expense is the maintaining of the shelter, and that’s why we’re looking at taking those animals to the Hawkins County Humane society where they do a great job of taking care of those animals.”
Alderman Steven McLain told the board that the town owns some remote property just off of Independence Avenue where they could construct a new shelter away from residential neighborhoods.
He noted that he got a quote on building a 30 x 31 ft. steel building on this property for roughly $12,500. This would require a concrete pad to first be poured at a cost of roughly $4,800 in addition to the cost to run water and electricity to the building. He suggested the entire project could be done for under $30,000.
Outdated policy
McLain also told the board that the current municipal animal control policy needs revision.
As it reads currently, the town is instructed to euthanize stray animals after being held for five days. This policy has not been followed, as the municipal animal shelter euthanized only in imminent circumstances when health was at risk.
Gibson also suggested that this policy is outdated and needs changed. He made the motion to continue transporting animals to the Hawkins Humane Society with their part-time ACO, pending review and potential changes to the current policy.
This motion passed by a voice vote with none opposed.