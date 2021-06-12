Former members of the Vardy Community, descendants of former residents and curious visitors came to Blackwater Valley in Hancock County last weekend to explore their roots and mark the community’s significance.
Established in the early 19th century by Vardeman “Vardy” Collins, the community was largely populated by Melungeons, an ethnic group with highly debated origins, but almost certainly some African heritage, leading the group to be discriminated against and slowly isolated.
In less than 100 years the group had been adopted by the Presbyterian church as a mission, and a church, school and many other amenities followed. The community has been on the National Historical Registry since 1998, and although few permanent residents remain, people with ties to the community visit often.
Heritage Day, held last Saturday, features food, fellowship and fun for all ages.