A Hawkins County man faces charges after authorities say they discovered more than 18 pounds of suspected marijuana, as well as guns and a large amount of cash, in his possession.
Aaron Paciorek is charged with possession of Schedule VI drugs with intent to deliver, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are housed and sold, and possession of a firearm doing the commission of a felony, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
According to the news release:
At about 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Tactical Unit executed a search warrant for the sale of marijuana at 106 Prices Grove Road, Lot 3, in Rogersville.
While at the residence, authorities made contact Paciorek, the target of the search warrant. During a search of the residence officers located approximately 18.14 pounds of what is believed to marijuana, 3.9 ounces of “dabbs” THC wax, $19,974 in cash, an electronic money counter, four drug ledgers, nine firearms, 1,054 various caliber rounds of ammo, and 11 various caliber magazines.
Aaron was placed under arrest and transported to the Hawkins County Jail for booking.
After waving his right to have an attorney present, Aaron told investigators the money located at the residence was proceeds from marijuana sales. Aaron said he has been selling marijuana for the last five years.
The estimated street value of the marijuana seized was $58,000. The $19,974 in cash was seized by the Narcotics Unit