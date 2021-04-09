The weather was perfect for First Free Will Baptist Church’s Easter egg hunt last week. Photos courtesy of E. Robert Vaughan Jr.
Trending Now
-
Mountain sppech is part of Appalachian heritage
-
Volunteer point guard Dean signs with SWVCC
-
This is the City in Tennessee With the Most Billionaires
-
Former Hawkins Central Dispatch Director files federal age,sex discrimination lawsuit over termination
-
Hawkins County Schools receive Walmart grant to fund VHS, CHS turf football field
Latest e-Edition