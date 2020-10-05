NASHVILLE, TENN. - Tennessee’s Independent Colleges and Universities have helped shape some of our nation’s most distinguished and impressive citizens - from Nobel laureates and Pulitzer Prize winners to faith leaders, entrepreneurs, and elected officials.
The Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association (TICUA) created the TICUA Hall of Fame to honor the distinguished alumni of its 35 member institutions while highlighting their contributions to our state, nation, and world.
“The inaugural class of the TICUA Hall of Fame features a diverse and incredibly impressive group of citizens that our institutions have helped prepare,” said TICUA President Claude Pressnell, “While you will recognize many of the names, all of these alumni have made significant contributions worth learning about. We are proud to be able to give them just a small portion of the recognition they deserve.”
For example, American Baptist College selected Congressman John Lewis on behalf of their campus before his passing in July 2020. Lewis was an alumni of two TICUA Institutions: American Baptist College and Fisk University.
“John Lewis came to American Baptist College at just 17- years-old. He credited his education at American Baptist College for helping to mold him into the passionate leader he became,” said Forrest E. Harris, Sr., President of American Baptist College. “There is no better time to honor Lewis’ life and legacy and we are grateful TICUA is recognizing his indelible contributions to our country.”
The honorees exemplify the value of the liberal arts education and how it can be used in a variety of career fields. The inaugural TICUA Hall of Fame Class of 2020 are:
Congressman John Lewis - American Baptist College
Rebekah Lemley - Aquinas College
Anita Vaughn - Baptist Health Sciences University
R. Milton Johnson - Belmont University
Altha Stewart - Christian Brothers University
Cordell Hull - Cumberland University
David Levering Lewis - Fisk University
John and Rosemary Brown - Freed-Hardeman University
Fred Craddock - Johnson University
Katherine Paterson - King University
Thornton Meacham - Lane College
Paul Conn - Lee University
James Bishop - LeMoyne-Owen College
Clayton Hess - Lincoln Memorial University
Michael Adams - Lipscomb University
William Henderson Franklin - Maryville College
Del Harris - Milligan University
John M. Edwards III & Stace D. Dollar - Middle Tennessee School of Anesthesia
Jon Meacham - Sewanee: The University of the South
Senator John Boozman - Southern College of Optometry
Scott Niswonger - Tusculum University
Bob Agee - Union University
Carlisle Hanna - Welch College
Photos and full bios on each honoree can be viewed through a link found in the online version of this article.
About TICUA:
TICUA engages Tennessee's private, non-profit colleges and universities to work collaboratively in areas of public policy, cost containment, and professional development to better serve the State and its citizens. TICUA membership includes 35 member institutions comprised of four-year colleges and universities and professional colleges. In fall 2019, TICUA member colleges and universities throughout the State enrolled over 81,000 students and employed over 20,000 faculty and staff. For more information about TICUA, please visit our website at www.ticua.org