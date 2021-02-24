A Kingsport woman who claimed she was doing some “remodeling” was arrested Friday night by Hawkins County sheriff’s deputies on charges of reckless endangerment and vandalism over $10,000.
Sgt. Kenneth Ferguson responded to a domestic violence call on Timberlake Road in Rogersville after a call about a woman hitting a man’s house with her vehicle.
When Ferguson arrived, he said, he saw a Nissan backing out of the carport attached to the residence. The driver, Tammy Trent, said she was just trying to remodel the residence. She allegedly struck a Ford Mustang with her vehicle and pushed it through the house, causing severe damage both to the car and to the house. A witness told the officer that he heard the car strike the house three times.
Trent’s husband, Brandon Trent, said he was on the other side of the wall she allegedly struck, and he was in fear for his life.
Tammy Trent was arrested and booked into the Hawkins County Jail.