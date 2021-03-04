Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee called the recent behavior of some county commissioners “backstabbing and childish” in a letter apparently referring to the February commission meeting.
After a budget committee meeting on Feb. 15, an issue of refinancing approximately $14 million of the county’s debt was referred to the full commission. During the first meeting committee members heard from Scott Gibson of Cumberland Securities concerning a loan for that amount was due to be paid in full on April 1, but that the bank which holds the note indicated it was unwilling to renew the loan.
When the issue arose at the Feb. 22 meeting of the full commission, Chairman Mike Herrell pulled the motion.
Because of the urgency of the situation, a special called meeting of the commission has now been scheduled for March 8.
“I do not like calling a special called meeting costing the county $2100.00 plus benefits,” Lee wrote in an email to commissioners, “but Commissioner Herrell left me no other alternative. Commissioner Herrell needs to stop playing politics and take care of county business.”
Although Herrell could not be reached due to communication problems, Commissioner Larry Clonce did speak to the issue.
“We [commissioners] agree that the refinancing needs to be done,” he said. “I didn’t think there was any problem with it.”
Of the mayor’s letter, Clonce said, “It was a surprise to me.”
On Thursday morning Lee said of Herrell, “He is doing everything he can to make me look bad, to jab and poke. Now I’m starting to call him out.”
He called Herrell’s postponement of the vote “a political stunt.”
“I still can’t believe they done that,” he said.