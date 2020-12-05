When someone loses a loved one, they sometimes say heaven gained another angel.
A couple of Saturdays ago, heaven gained another angel, and I’m sure she wasted no time straightening up the place.
Her name was Ruth Lawson. She was Kim’s great aunt.
She was 99.
She spent a lustrous career as a Church of God of Prophecy minister.
During her decades-long tenure, she served numerous appointments at churches in communities in east and middle Tennessee most of us have never heard of.
The church sent her to these places because she knew how to get things done. Besides being a powerful preacher and effective servant, she was a fundraising extraordinaire.
She would can food and sell it and give 100 percent of the proceeds to the church.
Can you imagine canning God knows (pun intended) how many cans of tomatoes in July in a house probably without air conditioning, then donating every jar?
Another one of her go-to fundraising methods was selling her crochet work.
She crocheted doilies, scarves, placemats, etc.
She sometimes gave them as gifts, only after buying them from herself, I’m sure.
Let’s just say we have a doily or two here and there around the house.
The church pulled her out of retirement several times to help one of those little congregations, and every single time she packed up her bible, her crochet needles and her pressure cooker and went to serve the Lord. And I’m sure every single time she succeeded.
Though the church was her life, it was not all she was about.
She was an avid gardener, and she grew a big garden until she was in her 80s.
You don’t think she bought those green beans and tomatoes she canned do you?
She had a wonderful sense of humor. She had a hearty laugh leaving no doubt whether she thought something was funny or not.
Aunt Ruth could tell a great story, including one involving a bear. Anytime you can work a bear into a story, you have instantly captivated your audience.
She was not a big fan of eye shadow. I’ve heard her say many times that someone had “too much blue” around her eyes.
Kim even got caught in the crosshairs a time or two for that one.
If you visited her house, she always tried to feed you.
Before she became a preacher, she and her sister — Kim’s grandmother — got discovered by country star Chet Atkins. He was going to help them pursue a recording career, but they packed their guitars and came home when someone insulted Kim’s grandmother for the way she was holding her glass of sweet tea.
Aunt Ruth never married. But her extended family was vast. She was the second youngest of eight siblings.
Kim spent lots of time with her aa a child, and I always thought she was her favorite for obvious reasons. But one incident when Kim was 2 solidified that.
After Aunt Ruth told her not to mess with an empty gallon jug on the counter, the toddler just couldn’t resist.
She pulled the jar off of the counter, it flipped over and the rim cut off half of her ring finger.
Aunt Ruth never got over it 100 percent, even though it provided Kim with a pretty funny party trick.
She loved me, too, but I had to earn it. Then again, she would’ve been suspicious of any boy Kim brought around.
She ordered an inscription on the interior of the casket lid that said, “May the work I have done speak for me.”
Our son Grant summed it up when he said, “If she was in the room, she was in charge.”
I’m pretty sure that also applies in the great beyond.