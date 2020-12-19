Letter To Editor Dec 19, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I want to wish all of my family, friends and neighbors a Merry Christmas, and remind them to put Christ back in Christmas. Delbert Wallo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Christmas Christianity Editor Friend Remind Letter Neighbor Jesus Trending Now Annual Rogersville Tour of Homes in full swing “We’re not all guilty” "It was a dream come true" Lady Falcons defeat Boone for 1st time in 8 years Greeneville woman arrested after high-speed chase leads to recovery of four pounds of meth Latest e-Edition The Rogersville Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.