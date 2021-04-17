Mission teams bring talent and resources to Appalachia worth millions of dollars every year. Mission teams are made up of church volunteers, ranging from youth to senior adults and include construction crews, cooks and church leaders who focus on backyard Bible clubs and those extra unskilled hands willing to help wherever they are needed.
Of One Accord Ministry was the recipient this past week of their first team of the season, Mell Baptist Association from Tifton, Ga. All teams in 2020 cancelled due to risks of COVID, but calls are coming from churches willing to venture out in 2021.
Walt Heape helped Of One Accord this week. Walt is a story in itself. He was a part of the Harmony Baptist Association that made its way up several years and he and his wife Eva felt drawn by God to move to East Tennessee to help Of One Accord. Heape helped two MBA teams work on home repairs this past week in the upper end of the county. Heape stated he felt God tap him and his wife Eva on the shoulder to come and be a part of the ministry they loved from their very first trip.
Eva is the right-hand person, working with the annual Christmas for the Children program that works from October through Christmas.
While several men were working on homes in the upper end of the county, other team members worked through the Shepherd’s Center helping staff in the store and food pantry as well as some long-needed maintenance repairs on the ramps and decks of Market Place. Monte Emmerson directed efforts in Rogersville who also planned a Vacation Bible School each afternoon after school and offered a block party Friday with a meal, inflatables, games and music by several of the team members who arrived.
The Mell Baptist Association’s director of missions, Rev. Tom Hocutt, led the team up last week. Several of his churches participated, including four pastors, Rev. Greg Love of Crossview, Rev. John Werner of Lakeview, Rev. Carl Metzger of First Baptist Lenox, and Rev. Steve Tucker of Liberty Baptist.
Plans are already set in motion to make this an annual event. Team members expressed how short the week had seemed and their desire to return in 2022.