BULLS GAP — Jimmy Stewart, age 81, of Bulls Gap, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home.
Jimmy was a member of Bulls Gap Baptist Church where he attended as long as his health would allow. He was the former owner of Bulls Gap Auto Parts for 40 years and continued working during his retirement at Moore’s Auto Parts. He enjoyed racing, going to car shows, and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Norma Stewart; and sister, Doris Hagood.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rachael Stewart of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Betsy and Pete Shipley of Bulls Gap; grandchildren, Brooke and husband, Dylan Reid of Morristown, Bronson Shipley of Bulls Gap; his fur friend, Sadie; brothers, Joe Don Stewart of Bulls Gap, Jerry (Kaye) Stewart of Rogersville; sister, Virginia Bounds of Louisville, TN; and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home, with the funeral service following at 7 p.m. with Rev. Paul Winchester and Jamie Rogers officiating. Graveside services were held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, August 2, in Tieke Cemetery, in Bulls Gap. Pallbearers were Dylan Reid, Rickey Bible, Buddy Metz, Harvey Moore, Waymon Harvell, Tommy Jarnigan, and Eric Stewart. Honorary Pallbearers were the Old Timers Men Sunday School class at Bulls Gap Baptist Church.
