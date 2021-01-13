A $5000 reward offered for any information resulting in the identification, apprehension and conviction or final adjudication of persons committing the act of vandalism to three Premier Communication Technology bucket trucks parked at 215 W. Broadway. This act is believed to have occurred on or around January 1, 2021.
If you have any information which will assist in locating the person(s) responsible for this act of vandalism, please contact the Rogersville City Police Department at (423) 272-7555. All calls will remain anonymous.
Vandalism is an act punishable by law.