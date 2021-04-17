When a black bear emerges from hibernation, it is slow to return to normal. But within a few weeks, it is a hungry force to be reckoned with.
The safest course is to assume it’s already a dangerous creature.
Donna Stubblefield and her husband Richard felt that danger Wednesday night.
It was a windy night, and the couple, who were sitting in their sunroom at the back of their house on Devil’s Nose Road, heard what they thought was a bird feeder oaccsionally banging against the house. But as the noise grew louder, Donna asked her husband to step out the door to see what the noise was. He opened the door, but because it was raining, decided not to go outside.
“Thank goodness he didn’t,” Donna said the next day. She picked up a flashlight and shone it out the picture window beside her seat on the couch.
Six feet away a black bear was staring at her.
She felt he was evaluating her: “Little old lady wearing nothing but a nightgown.”
“It scared me so bad,” Donna said.
Then the bear turned back to his efforts to bring down the half-empty bird feeder, easily bending it down to the ground.
Richard estimated the animal weighed 350 pounds. If that weight is near correct, it was almost certainly a male bear.
Richard went and got the only handy gun, a .45 pistol. He opened the door again and fired at the ground.
“It just growled and went away,” Richard recalled. “I guess he knew what a gun sounded like.”
The Stubblefields live high on a knob facing the peak of the Devil’s Nose, and no other houses are visible from their house. But their concern is not only for themselves, but their neighbors who own livestock and pets.
Donna says she thinks now about how many times she has walked into their yard after dark without checking to see if they have an unexpected visitor. She said after her encounter with the bear she hardly slept that night.
She said she did tell one neighbor, who asked her why they didn’t shoot the bear.
“Because then we’d have a hurt bear [on the rampage],” she told them.
The next morning the Stubblefields took inventory and found the bear had raided several bird feeders and took one remaining comb out of their bee stand. Bears derive most of their sustenance from plants, seeds and insects.
“I like birds, not bears,” Richard declared.
Zookeepers around the world are reporting that captive bears are coming out of hibernation as much as a month earlier than usual, and suspect it is due to climate change. Unfortunately, the plants that bears normally feed on aren’t adapting as quickly, so a wild bear emerges to a food shortage.
Southern bears may emerge from hibernation in midwinter, while Northern bears appear in April and May. Altitude can affect their schedules.
For now, residents of the Devil’s Nose and Caney Creek areas should keep an eye out for unwanted visitors.