The lowest construction bid for Church Hill’s proposed gymnasium at the new Holliston Mills park complex came in approximately twice as high as the project’s pre-COVID estimated cost.
Although the Board of Mayor and Aldermen originally budgeted around $1 million for the complex, Mayor Dennis Deal Deal told the Review last week that the lowest bid came back at around $2 million.
“They tell me that bids are coming back high like that all across the state,” Deal said.
The new 65-acre Church Hill park is expected to eventually a gym, ball fields, walking trails, playgrounds, boat ramp, and maybe even a campground.
The property is bordered by the Norfolk Southern Railroad, the Holston River, and Holliston Mille Road.
Phase 1 of the project includes construction of a public crossing over the railroad into the park property.
Last week the BMA approved a change order from Goins, Rash, Cain Construction on the railroad crossing.
The company replaced what was once a private railroad crossing with a public road that will lead into the property. This process involved boring underneath this railroad crossing to allow water and sewer lines to go to the eventual site of the sports complex.
The original contract price for the work was $326,832, but Deal told the BMA last week that the change order was requested because the crew encountered a change in elevation while constructing the public entrance.
As a result an additional $36,800 was added to the contract.
The change order was approved without a “no” vote, although Alderman Kathy Christian abstained after noting “I don’t know enough about it to cast a vote.”
Phase 2 includes construction of a gymnasium and parking lot.
The main use of the new gymnasium will be for sports leagues within the Church Hill/Mount Carmel/Surgoinsville Joint Recreation Board. Currently those leagues use county school facilities for indoor sports.
Church Hill purchased the property in 2015, and was awarded a $500,000 state parks grant in 2016 for completion of the access road and first gym.
Deal said the BMA will discuss next step regarding the gymnasium bids at its January meeting.
“We’ve got some exciting news about this park that we will share in January,” Deal added. “It is really going to be great for the city.”
A guest speaker is planned for the board’s January 18 meeting to announce the “exciting news.”