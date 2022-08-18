With the deadline to qualify for the Nov. 8 municipal elections looming Thursday morning there were already contested races in three Hawkins County municipalities.
The deadline to qualify for the Nov. 8 election was Thursday at noon. The Review deadline for the weekend print edition is 9 a.m. Thursday. The following candidate list was accurate as of Thursday morning at 8 a.m.
Check the Review Facebook page or www.therogersvillereview.com for the final candidate list, which will also be published in Wednesday's edition.
Municipal seats on the Nov. 8 ballot
Mount Carmel: Alderman seats currently held by John Gibson, Steven McLain and James L. Gilliam.
As of Thursday morning Gilliam, Gibson and Jim Bare had qualified, and Donnie Lee Sexton had picked up a petition.
Church Hill: Alderman seats currently held by Keith Gibson, Michael Bell, and Michael Walker.
As of Thursday morning Gibson, Walker, Bell, and Kenneth Luster had qualified.
Surgoinsville: Mayor Merrell Graham and alderman seats held by John P. Sandidge, Matthew Somers and Tim Hoss.
As of Thursday morning Merrell Graham, Warren Bishop and Danny Lawson had qualified for the mayor race and Amanda Wolfe had picked up a petition.
As of Thursday morning John Sandidge, Kaley Mierek and Tim Hoss had qualified for the alderman race.
Bulls Gap: Mayor Betsy Shipley and alderman seats held by Jimmy Sexton and Glenn J. Snelson Jr.
As of Thursday morning Charles "Chuck" Johnson had qualified for the mayor race and Stacy Hayers had picked up a petition.
As of Thursday morning Jimmy Sexton, James W. Riley and Glenn James Snelson Jr. had qualified for the alderman race.
Rogersville: The only RCS BOE candidates to qualify for the three contested seats in the Aug. 4 primary were the three Republican incumbents, Barbara Combs, Julie Phillips, and Scott Trent — each of whom will move on to the Nov. 8 general election uncontested.
Also about the Nov. 8 election
Aside from being the general election for municipal elections, the Nov. 8 ballot also includes all candidates for Governor, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate (odd-numbered districts), and Tennessee House of Representatives.
Deadlines
Candidate Withdrawal Deadline: Thursday, Aug. 25 at noon.
Voter Registration Deadline: Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Early Voting: Wednesday, Oct. 19 – Thursday, Nov. 3.