Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site will be hosting a celebration of the State of Franklin Battle. So what is the State of Franklin? A local bank or a road in Johnson City? Come and find out on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to learn of the failed state and the battle that was fought on the property of Colonel John Tipton. Local reenactors will be camping on the historic grounds for visitors to see camp life of the late 1700s. They will also be holding different demonstrations throughout the morning. At 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., there will be a showing of “The Mysterious Lost State of Franklin” documentary. Highlighting the day will be a re-enactment at 2 p.m. of the 232-year-old battle.
Come and also discover the rich history of Tipton-Haynes as you examine the site’s eleven historic structures. The historic home of the Tipton and Haynes families will be open for visitors to tour through. Take a relaxing stroll along the site’s quarter mile nature trail or go spelunking in the site’s ancient cave.
Admission for the State of Franklin Battle is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children 12 and under. As always, Members are free. Masks will be required while in the visitor center and when social distancing cannot be maintained. For more information call 423-926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com. Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site is located at 2620 South Roan Street in Johnson City and is a Tennessee Historical Commission owned state historic site.