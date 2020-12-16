Each year Of One Accord Ministry distributes Christmas food boxes as part of its Christmas program in Hawkins County. The number of boxes has grown over the last few year to exceed 1,000 boxes.
It becomes a big event just making the boxes and is a job, ministry staff are no longer able to do alone. They started calling on Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Surgoinsville who have now made it a tradition that TCAT classes look forward to, coming and pitching in to help make the boxes prior to the distribution.
Terry Beckler, instructor for HVAC on the Surgoinsville campus brought both students from his class and the Industrial Electrical and Maintenance Class, Thursday, who started just after 8am and easily finished their job before noon. Holly Hopson who normally leads students to Rogersville says, "it has gotten to be a competition to see how quickly and efficiently students can make up these boxes. Our students love to be part of this effort."
Of One Accord stores boxes once made, adds turkeys, rolls and desserts and does the distribution about a week later. Billy Hamblen, food pantry coordinator at The Shepherd's Center said, "it's a big job, ordering food from our food sources and having enough food to make boxes to match the applications. Then it's another big job which requires volunteers to direct lines of traffic and do this distribution. About 600 boxes are distributed from Rogersville and about 400 at the Church Hill Shopping Center."
Sheldon Livesay, ministry director, gives a big round of thanks to local donors who he says makes the program possible.