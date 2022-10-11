A Church Hill woman accused of stealing her grandmother’s vehicle and then fleeing a traffic stop was later arrested and accused of attempting to smuggle meth into the Hawkins County jail.
Madison Nicole Norris, 25, 130 Ford Lane, Church Hill, was arraigned Oct. 5 in Hawkins County Sessions Court on charges including theft over $2,500, felony evading arrest, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.
The charges stem from a a Sept. 28 incident in which witnesses reportedly observed Norris drive away in her grandmother’s 2005 Chevy Avalanche without permission. The vehicle was later spotted on Hoard Lane. When HCSO Deputy Brad Whitson initiated a traffic stop Norris stopped. Whitson reported that when he attempted to make contact with Norris she “put the vehicle into drive and took off.”
Whitson stated in his report that a pursuit ensued up New Canton Road to Ford Lane where Norris stopped at her residence. Norris allegedly refused commands to exit the vehicle and was taken into custody following a brief struggle. Norris reportedly told Whitson she didn’t have any illegal substances in her possession.
Whitson reported that during booking a jail officers observed Norris remove a baggy containing a white crystal substance from an undergarment and attempt to swallow it. The jail officer prevented her from swallowing the baggy but during the process Norris was able to spit the baggy into the toilet and flush, Whitson reported.
Norris was ordered held on Jail on a $10,000 bond pending a Dec. 12 preliminary hearing.
Multiple felony evading arrest cases
This was just one of several felony evading arrest cases that occurred in Hawkins County over the past month. Some of the other cases included:
Cody Ryan Davis, 33, 164 Stewart Drive, Rogersville, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with felony evading arrest, criminal trespassing and driving on a suspended license.
RPD Officer Justin Smith reported that he was patrolling the Rogersville Walmart parking lot when he was flagged down by Walmart loss prevention employee Mike Miskus who reported that Davis, who is banned from Walmart, had shoplifted and just left the store. Smith observed Davis parked in a red Honda Accord which fled onto Rt. 66 when Smith attempted a traffic stop. The pursuit continued onto Locust Street where Davis stopped and was boxed in by multiple patrol cars and arrested.
Dana Alvis Trent, 37, 924 Clinch Valley Road, Eidson, who was arrested on Sept. 22 and charged with felony evading arrest, evading arrest, driving on a revoked license 2nd offense, resisting arrest, and simple possession of marijuana.
HCSO Cpl. Jesse Williams reported observing a vehicle parked on Rt. 66 on a sharp curve with no lights on, but when Williams pulled behind the vehicle, the driver allegedly fled at a high rate of speed. The pursuit continued to a residence on Shiloh Church Road where Trent stopped and fled on foot, and was arrested after being hit with a taser.
Cecil Scott Francis, 41, 655 Red Hill Road, Rogersville, was arrested in Sept. 17 and charged with felony evading arrest, driving on a revoked license 9th offense, reckless driving, speeding, driving left of center and registration violation.
The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on Aug. 21 in which HCSO Deputy Isaac Hutchins reportedly observed a black Honda Pilot cross the fog line multiple times on Highway 11-W in Allendale. Hutchins reported that he observed the Pilot turn onto Big Elm Road, and then onto Ramey Town Road. At the Ramey Town Road intersection Hutchins smelled burnt rubber and observed where the Pilot had slid its tires to avoid hitting a white Honda Civic. He later stopped the white Honda Civic and spoke to the driver who reported that Francis was the driver of the Pilot and they had been to the hospital together to visit a family member.
Joshua Lee Bradley, 34, 610 Old Union road, Church Hill, was arrested Sept. 16 and charged with felony evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license 2nd offense, speeding, no insurance, and four registration violations.
MCPD Detective Hunter Jones reported that he observed a green Kawasaki sport bike traveling on Highway 11-W at with its tag flapping in the wind. Jones reported that when he attempted a traffic stop the motorcycle fled, reaching 130 mph, at which time Jones terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns. Bradley and the motorcycle were later located at a residence in Church Hill by the CHPD.
Robert Darrell Ferrell, 38, 191 Pinhook Road, Rogersville, was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with felony evading arrest, aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, reckless driving, DUI, open container violation, no insurance, speeding, improper passing, resisting arrest and failure to exercise due care.
HCSO Deputy Rick Begley reported that he observed a suspected DUI BOLO vehicle on Hickory Cove Road pass three cars on a blind curve 80 mph in a 40 mph zone, and then pass two more vehicle while turning onto Rt. 70N. The driver, later identified as Ferrell, then turned onto Winegar Road and rammed Begley’s patrol car. The pursuit continued to Winegar Hollow Road where Ferrell drove off an embankment, disabling his vehicle, and he was arrested.