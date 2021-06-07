The Kiwanis Club of Bulls Gap, in cooperation with the Hawkins County Public Libraries and the Hawkins County Family Resource Center announce our “Drop Your Drawers” Campaign, beginning June 1, 2021.
The Kiwanis Club of Bulls Gap is excited to announce our “Drop Your Drawers” campaign which will run from June 1 through July 31. Working together with the three branches of the Hawkins County Library System and with the assistance of the Hawkins County Family Resource Center, we will be collecting underwear for children which will be distributed throughout all of the schools in Hawkins County for the fall. The goal for each branch of the libraries to collect 200 pair of underwear, for a total of 600 pairs, but would love to finish the campaign with more.
“We are proud to be partnering with the Hawkins County Library System and the Hawkins County Family Resource Center to collect these items for distribution throughout all of the Hawkins County schools," said Kim Davis, President of the Kiwanis Club of Bulls Gap. "This project is part of the Kentucky-Tennessee District of Kiwanis First Lady’s initiative. Kiwanis Clubs in Kentucky have been participating in this project for years, and our District Governor’s wife has contacted the State of Tennessee’s library system and asked that this event be opened up in Tennessee as well. As you know, Kiwanis is all about kids, and we felt this was a good fit, partnering with the County libraries and the Family Resource Center to help kids throughout the county.”
Drop off packages of new underwear for boys and girls, preferably sizes 4-16 from June 1 through July 31 at any of the Hawkins County Libraries. Donations will help replenish Hawkins County elementary schools supplies of emergency underpants, distributed to each of the schools by the Hawkins County Family Resource Center.
The need is great. Schools are handing out many pairs a month to children who need clean underwear due to accidents at school or issues at home. Because parents often are unable to bring fresh underwear to their children during school hours, children can miss valuable learning time in the classroom.
The Drop Your Drawers campaign is easily recognizable by the popular character of Captain Underpants by author and illustrator Dav Pilkey, who has given permission to Kiwanis Clubs to use the character to advertise for this campaign.
The library’s collection of Captain Underpants children’s books will be on display (and available for check out) during the Drop Your Drawers Campaign. By all means, stay awhile and enjoy the library’s many services (the library doesn’t really want you to make your visit brief!). And remember to “drop your drawers” for Hawkins County children while visiting your local Hawkins County Library!