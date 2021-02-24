A Bull’s Gap man had a trailer stolen from his barn sometime between the evening of Feb. 17 and the next morning. Authorities are still seeking a potential suspect.
Johnathon Miller, the trailer’s owner, described the trailer as black metal with a wooden floor and one replaced passenger side taillight. The license plate was 530-TE01, a Tennessee tag. Miller said the trailer was worth about $1,500.
Officers received reports that a man got stuck in a ditch on Thursday morning, left a trailer in a woman’s yard, and after being pulled out of the ditch, left the area.
The report did not state if that trailer matched the description of Miller’s trailer.