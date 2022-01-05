Eliza Smith was among five students honored at the Hawkins Co. Board of Education’s December meeting for their outstanding achievements in the East Tennessee Criminal Justice CSI Competition. Her name was reported incorrectly in the Dec. 29 edition.
