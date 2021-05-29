List compiled by Sons of the American Revolution
Thomas Amis 1744-1797
Ephraim Andrews 1720-1807
Alexander Ballard 1751-1839
Bartlet Belcher 1764-1848
James Bell 1761-
Henry Blevins 1753-1847
John Barnard 1755-1813
William Boin 1754-
Alexander Ballard 1750-1839
Reuben Boin 1744-1839
Ambrose Brewer 1753-1855
Wiliam Bond 1753-
Littleton Brooks 1756-1840
Reuben Bowen 1744-1839
Henry Buren 1757-1823
Frederick Burkett 1750-
Thomas Brooks 1758-
William Bussell 1759-1840
Joseph Bishop 1763-1845
Robert Campbell 1759-1841
John Cantrell 1745-1836
Jacob Charlton 1743-1834
Pharoah Cobb 1752-
William Cocke
Benjamin Coffee 1745-1834
James Cooper 1758-1849
John Dodson 1752-1825
Raleigh Dodson 1730-1794
Thomas Epperson 1760-
John Frishs
Daniel Flora 1753-1841
Arthur Galbaith 1728-1818
Thomas Hammon 1760-1834
Nathaniel Hnderson 1736-1794
Robert Hensley 1758-
Joel Hicks
John Hicks 1760-
George Hoss 1758-
William Jewell 1741-1844
Enos Johnson 1751-1836
Moses Johnson 1740-1834
William Johnson 1745-1833
Daniel Jones, Sr. 1757-1841
James Laren 1762-
Jacob Lawson 1761-1833
Mormon Lawson 1745-
Thomas Lee 1729-1816
John Leonard 1754-1841
George Levisey 1764-1837
John Light 1765-
George Long 1756-
Joseph Long 1768-1854
Jonathan Long, Sr. 1758-1‘841
Michael Looey 1755-1839
James Lovin 1759-
Seth Manis 1762-1852
(Well known Pat.)
Robert Mann 1763-
Samuel Marion 1750-
Robert McMinn 1764-
Richard Madlock
Hamdy Mills -1834
Solomon Mitchell 1760-1839
William Molsbey, Sr. 1757
James Moore 1761-
Seth Morris 1762-
James Morrison 1758-1842
Flower Mullins 1757-
Eli Overton 1758-
William Parker, Jr. 1752-1796
John Pastlley
William Perkins
John Pierce 1755-
John Postley 1760-
Thomas Pratt 1759-1838
Andrew Presley 1753-
John Rains 1759-1834
Thomas Rice
Samuel Riggs 1758-
Michael Roark 1746-1839
Joseph Rogers
William Russell 1759-1840
John Sawel
Michael Shanks -1836
Aaron Silver 1756-
James Simmonds, Sr. 1759-
James Simmons 1758-
William Sisk 1760-
William Skelton 1760-
John Smith 1754-
John Sowell 1759 — 1825
Samuel Spears c. 1760-1837
Wiliam Staleton 1760-1814
or 1818
Nottley Thomas 1751-
William Thurman 1759-
John Towner 1757-
Alexander Trent 1759-1841
William Walling 1757-
Benjamin Wallis 1755-
Alexander Williams 1738-1830
William Wiliams 1757-
John Willis 1764-
Francis Winstead 1758-
Michael Yaws 1750-