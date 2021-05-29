List compiled by Sons of the American Revolution

Thomas Amis 1744-1797

Ephraim Andrews 1720-1807

Alexander Ballard 1751-1839

Bartlet Belcher 1764-1848

James Bell 1761-

Henry Blevins 1753-1847

John Barnard 1755-1813

William Boin 1754-

Reuben Boin 1744-1839

Ambrose Brewer 1753-1855

Wiliam Bond 1753-

Littleton Brooks 1756-1840

Reuben Bowen 1744-1839

Henry Buren 1757-1823

Frederick Burkett 1750-

Thomas Brooks 1758-

William Bussell 1759-1840

Joseph Bishop 1763-1845

Robert Campbell 1759-1841

John Cantrell 1745-1836

Jacob Charlton 1743-1834

Pharoah Cobb 1752-

William Cocke

Benjamin Coffee 1745-1834

James Cooper 1758-1849

John Dodson 1752-1825

Raleigh Dodson 1730-1794

Thomas Epperson 1760-

John Frishs

Daniel Flora 1753-1841

Arthur Galbaith 1728-1818

Thomas Hammon 1760-1834

Nathaniel Hnderson 1736-1794

Robert Hensley 1758-

Joel Hicks

John Hicks 1760-

George Hoss 1758-

William Jewell 1741-1844

Enos Johnson 1751-1836

Moses Johnson 1740-1834

William Johnson 1745-1833

Daniel Jones, Sr. 1757-1841

James Laren 1762-

Jacob Lawson 1761-1833

Mormon Lawson 1745-

Thomas Lee 1729-1816

John Leonard 1754-1841

George Levisey 1764-1837

John Light 1765-

George Long 1756-

Joseph Long 1768-1854

Jonathan Long, Sr. 1758-1‘841

Michael Looey 1755-1839

James Lovin 1759-

Seth Manis 1762-1852

Robert Mann 1763-

Samuel Marion 1750-

Robert McMinn 1764-

Richard Madlock

Hamdy Mills -1834

Solomon Mitchell 1760-1839

William Molsbey, Sr. 1757

James Moore 1761-

Seth Morris 1762-

James Morrison 1758-1842

Flower Mullins 1757-

Eli Overton 1758-

William Parker, Jr. 1752-1796

John Pastlley

William Perkins

John Pierce 1755-

John Postley 1760-

Thomas Pratt 1759-1838

Andrew Presley 1753-

John Rains 1759-1834

Thomas Rice

Samuel Riggs 1758-

Michael Roark 1746-1839

Joseph Rogers

William Russell 1759-1840

John Sawel

Michael Shanks -1836

Aaron Silver 1756-

James Simmonds, Sr. 1759-

James Simmons 1758-

William Sisk 1760-

William Skelton 1760-

John Smith 1754-

John Sowell 1759 — 1825

Samuel Spears c. 1760-1837

Wiliam Staleton 1760-1814

Nottley Thomas 1751-

William Thurman 1759-

John Towner 1757-

Alexander Trent 1759-1841

William Walling 1757-

Benjamin Wallis 1755-

Alexander Williams 1738-1830

William Wiliams 1757-

John Willis 1764-

Francis Winstead 1758-

Michael Yaws 1750-