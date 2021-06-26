1958 Wellmont Health System chartered
1959 John and Mary Gray sell approximately 10 acres of land to Hawkins County for $30,000
1979 The Health & Education Facilities Board of Hawkins County is chartered
1995 Hawkins County quitclaims the property to Hawkins County Memorial Hospital with a reversionary clause
2001 The Health & Education Facilities Board of Hawkins County quitclaims the property to Hawkins County Memorial Hospital
with a reversionary clause
2001 Hawkins County Memorial Hospital leases the hospital to Wellmont Hawkins County Memorial Hospital
2018 Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System merge to form Ballad Health