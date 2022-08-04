Staff Writer/Photographer
It's fun to be at the Y-M-C-A!
The Kingsport Family YMCA celebrated the grand opening of the new Rogersville Brighter Horizons Youth Center, which is located inside the former Boys and Girls Club.
The newly renovated community outreach youth center will serve as a hub for middle school students and will host parent workshops and family engagement events for families in the Hawkins County area.
Stay tuned to the Review for a full story.
