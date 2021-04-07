The Hawkins County 4-H Poster Contest was recently held within the county. This year a new option, a digital version, was encouraged along with the original 4-H poster. 4-H members could participate in both contests if they chose to. Information was sent out to 4-H classrooms and posted on UT-TSU Extension Hawkins County Facebook page.
Participants for the original poster contest were: Callie Ann Parsons, Jim Jenkins, Rylee Sivert, Maggie Webb, Bo Whitt, Gema Brooks, Braxton Bailey, Kaden Sivert, Hunter Webb, Deacon Cook, Aiden Webb, Sophia Galvez, Grace Whitt, Shelbie Webb, Carrie Ruth Lawson, Mallory Cope, Chadd Carpenter, Mia Harris, Fisher Webb, Aleigha Cook, Moreaya Galvez, Cash Webb, Brayden Lawson, Abigale Felber, Alexis Singleton, Alyssa Hall, Breanna Motes, Caden Trent, Colt Jampole, Dawson Fobber, Declan Williams, Eli Frye, Gauge Dyer, Landry Gladson, Haiden Mountford, Jaden Pittman, Anna Horton, Jaima Harris, Jenson Goins, Emma Carmack, Tinsley Gladson, Kyla Morrow, Kylee Barnett, Parker Horton, Lilianna Ferrell, Maddie Roberts, Paisley Blanton, Neyland Keller, and Owen Bledsoe. The top three posters, belonging to Fisher Webb, Brayden Lawson, and Rylee Sivert, were selected and submitted to the state contest. The Cloverbud (PreK-3rd) winner, Maggie Webb was awarded a prize.
In the digital poster contest, participants were: Jim Jenkins, Brayden Lawson, Blake Cope, Sophia Galvez, Gema Brooks, Carrie Ruth Lawson, Lacy Collier, and Mallory Cope. The top three posters in this division were selected and submitted to the state contest as well. Those belonged to: Lacy Collier, Blake Cope and Jim Jenkins.