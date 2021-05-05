An unknown caller notified law enforcement of a blazing fire Thursday night and the quick response by fire departments contained the damage.
The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department received the call at almost 11 p.m., and when Dep. D. Winter arrived he found three car haulers on fire, along with the vehicles they were hauling, and multiple fire departments already on the scene.
The scene, at 5106 Highway 11W, involved three large tow trucks with loaded vehicles, all of which were fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
Stanley Valley and Striggersville volunteer firefighters battled the blaze while Persia and Surgoinsville Fire Department assisted with water shuttle.
Firefighters reported that leaking flammable liquids and exploding tires made the fire difficult to contain.
According to officials, the tow trucks were valued at $50,000 each and one of the other vehicles at $7,000.
The victim is reported to be Randle Brian Garrett of Church Hill. Garrett, owner of Garrett’s Transport, refused comment on Monday morning.
The state fire marshal is investigating the fire. On Friday the scene was surrounded by crime tape, but it was removed by Sunday afternoon.